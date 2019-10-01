Dillon & Associates Has Upped By $1.13 Million Its Danaher (DHR) Stake; Meta Financial Group Has 1.31 Sentiment

Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.46, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 71 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 54 sold and reduced their equity positions in Meta Financial Group Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 28.78 million shares, up from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Meta Financial Group Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 39 Increased: 47 New Position: 24.

Dillon & Associates Inc increased Danaher Corporation (DHR) stake by 18.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dillon & Associates Inc acquired 7,944 shares as Danaher Corporation (DHR)’s stock rose 6.80%. The Dillon & Associates Inc holds 49,967 shares with $7.15 million value, up from 42,023 last quarter. Danaher Corporation now has $103.61B valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $144.43. About 2.00M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Strong Start to 2018 in Core Revenue, Margin; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CASH’s profit will be $18.94 million for 16.31 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp holds 15.03% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. for 1.36 million shares. Second Curve Capital Llc owns 591,809 shares or 11.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc has 10.99% invested in the company for 1.36 million shares. The Delaware-based Ashford Capital Management Inc has invested 3.89% in the stock. Zpr Investment Management, a Florida-based fund reported 37,500 shares.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding firm for MetaBank that offers various banking services and products to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts. It has a 14.7 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial and multi-family real estate, agricultural activities and real estate, construction, consumer, commercial operating, and premium finance loans.

