Dillon & Associates Has Lowered Its Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) Holding by $591,480; Market Valuation Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Matrix Capital Management Company LP Boosted Its Stake

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27M, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $895.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1810.94. About 982,445 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Top Tech News: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 16/05/2018 – Whoever takes the job will be working under the weight of Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Post Office runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Says Japan Fashion Sales to Speed Up as More Shop Online; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, Google, Others Are Developing Private Air-Traffic Control for Drones; 02/05/2018 – Tim’s Corner: 3 High Yield Retail REITS That Will Survive Amazon; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s Second Headquarters Won’t Have Near-Term Impact on Local Govt Ratings or Housing Market Around Eventual Winner; 18/05/2018 – Variety: `Stuber’ Scribe Tripper Clancy to Rewrite `High Five’ for Amazon Studios

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 8,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 50,192 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, down from 58,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $61.7. About 662,265 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MG Motor India Teams with Cognizant to Create Omnichannel Digital Customer Experience for India’s First ‘Connected Internet Car’ – PRNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CTSH, PEP, TTWO – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lumentum (LITE) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9,523 shares to 23,834 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

