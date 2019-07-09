Dillon & Associates Has Increased Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position; Marathon Partners Equity Management Lifted Cott Que (COT) Position by $1.58 Million; Market Value Declined

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 66.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 9,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,834 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 14,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $156.56. About 7.31 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 112,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 392,500 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.03. About 480,347 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 57,500 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 148,980 shares. Citigroup accumulated 35,850 shares. 34,950 were accumulated by Levin Capital Strategies Lp. Parametric Port Assoc Llc invested in 0% or 75,700 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board invested in 349,630 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pcj Invest Counsel Limited holds 59,265 shares. State Street has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). 86,053 are held by Kings Point Capital Management. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 0% stake. Swiss Bancorp has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Maplelane Capital Ltd has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. 1.38M were accumulated by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Nordea Mgmt Ab accumulated 211,600 shares. Wexford Cap Limited Partnership reported 400,000 shares.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.46 million activity. $199,395 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) shares were bought by STANBROOK STEVEN P. $764,701 worth of stock was bought by Hinson Charles R. on Tuesday, February 26.

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Costco Wholesale, Foot Locker, Cott, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, BlackRock Capital Investment, and MGP Ingredients â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cott Announces Appointment of Shayron Barnes-Selby as Vice President of Government Affairs and Environmental, Social and Governance Programs – PRNewswire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cott Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Meeting of Shareowners and Declaration of Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.32% or 15,778 shares. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 7,036 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.31% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Private Company Na invested 0.07% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Csat Investment Advisory Lp invested in 1.04% or 11,495 shares. The Indiana-based Horizon Investment Services Limited has invested 0.28% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 279 shares or 0% of the stock. Greystone Managed Invests reported 0.26% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Staley Cap Advisers reported 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reported 5.11% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 208,542 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Westpac, a Australia-based fund reported 76,743 shares. Moreover, Synovus Financial has 0.06% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 22,102 shares. Greenwood Associates Ltd reported 24,749 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.37% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 781,150 shares.