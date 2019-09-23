Dillon & Associates Has Boosted Its Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ) as Valuation Declined; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shareholder Chase Investment Counsel Boosted Its Holding by $5.03 Million

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 1883.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 13,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 14,596 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31 million, up from 736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $387.58. About 25,685 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 15/03/2018 – U.S. Defense Department: Lockheed Martin Awarded $3.53 Billion Contract With Army; 19/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $1.2 BLN SALE TO MEXICO OF 8 MH-60R HELICOPTERS AND RELATED EQUIPMENT – PENTAGON; 12/04/2018 – Pentagon confirms delivery suspension of Lockheed F-35 jets; 24/05/2018 – Lockheed Wins $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German lndustrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Sees Higher Sales as F-35 Sidesteps Fight With Pentagon; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed lauds U.S. arms sales push, sees foreign sales rising; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 30.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 3,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 14,903 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94M, up from 11,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $205.58. About 14,059 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rampart Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Co holds 0.23% or 5,452 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 5,447 shares. The New York-based National Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.3% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Foster Dykema Cabot Ma reported 848 shares. 4,113 were reported by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Co. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,176 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 31,050 shares. Guardian Ltd Partnership holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 40,481 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 5,981 shares. Bancorporation Of The West owns 12,919 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of Hawaii reported 0.16% stake. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,013 shares. Rmb Management Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,597 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 44.11 million are held by State Street.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $196.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 1,120 shares to 10,125 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 4,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,017 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $323.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 30,720 shares to 19,472 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

