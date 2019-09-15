Dillon & Associates Continues to Hold Holding in Danaher (DHR); Lionstone Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Lowes Cos (LOW) as Stock Price Declined

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 7,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 49,967 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.15M, up from 42,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 2.11 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 203,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53 million, up from 190,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $113.36. About 3.48M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: KEEPING INTEREST RATES LOW PROMOTES CONFIDENCE; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Inflation to Rise Gradually Over Time; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Effective Income Tax Rate About 25.5%; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President And Chief Executive Officer

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Care About Whiting Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:WLL) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Stocks With Low Price-Sales Ratios – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s Has Self-Help Comeback, Boosts Hopes For Rest Of The Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by Frieson Donald.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.21% or 39,300 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns has 0.23% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 51,925 shares. Moreover, Finance Architects has 0.04% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Vision Management Incorporated has 9,153 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Water Island Lc accumulated 39,000 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Alpha Windward Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,310 shares. Sabal Tru reported 2,048 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Co reported 292,703 shares stake. Bancorporation Of America De stated it has 13.76 million shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 10.43M shares or 0.3% of the stock. Arrow Fincl Corporation stated it has 9,533 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability holds 1.44M shares. Cadence Financial Bank Na reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). North Star Investment Mgmt Corporation owns 3,796 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Envista launches IPO roadshow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) ROE Of 7.7% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.47% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Next Gru holds 1,801 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,419 shares. Moreover, Ashford Capital Mgmt has 0.19% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 9,970 shares. 10,774 are owned by Jupiter Asset Mgmt. Lee Danner Bass reported 4,092 shares. 7,091 were accumulated by Strategy Asset Managers Lc. De Burlo owns 28,050 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 63,515 shares. 31,606 were reported by Callahan Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Prudential Public Ltd Com reported 1.13M shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 20,800 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.24% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Wendell David Associate owns 85,492 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. Advisors Ltd Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).