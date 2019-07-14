Dillon & Associates Cut Its Celgene (CELG) Stake by $320,850; Linden Advisors LP Holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Has Trimmed by $734,305

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Celgene (CELG) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 3,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,886 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, down from 64,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Celgene for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.93. About 3.03 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – Celgene Sees Multiple Catalysts for Growth Over Next 12-18 Months; 29/03/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM MARKET WEIGHT; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS CHANGES TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – Celgene Corp expected to post earnings of $1.96 a share – Earnings Preview; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS ABOUT $6.31 WITH DILUTION FROM JUNO; 14/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences and Events; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 30/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Appointment of Jennifer Dudinak to Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 785,249 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 36.78% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINATION FROM SARIS; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – SETTLEMENT WITH AUROBINDO IS SECOND PATENT INFRINGEMENT SETTLEMENT COMPANIES HAVE REACHED WITH RESPECT TO LINZESS; 31/05/2018 – SARISSA CAPITAL – BELIEVE PLAN TO SEPARATE IRONWOOD’S R&D PROGRAMS FROM COMMERCIAL BUSINESS IS “GOOD FIRST STEP” TOWARD CREATING SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 03/05/2018 – Ironwood and Allergan Announce Settlement with Aurobindo Pharma Resolving LINZESS® (linaclotide) Patent Litigation; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination From Sarissa Cap; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals plans to separate into two entities next year; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 23/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Clinical Data for lW-3718 in Persistent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) at Digestive Disease Week® 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Sends Investors Spinning as M&A Hopes Not Yet Dashed; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $43.1M

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/24/2019: KRYS,PTN,AMAG,MESO,BMY,CELG – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Cancer-Treatment Stocks to Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AbbVie Announces Lifting of FDA’s Partial Hold on CANOVA Study – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Short Sellers Run for Cover From Major Biotechs – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Celgene (CELG) Up 1.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital Mngmt accumulated 19,549 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Principal Fin holds 0.1% or 1.09M shares. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 945 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 46,814 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd holds 2,146 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The California-based Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 2,460 were reported by Tower Bridge Advsr. 2.35 million are held by Carlson Ltd Partnership. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 23,407 shares. Hendley Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 37,545 shares. Moreover, Summit Fincl Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.37% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has invested 0.07% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Shelton holds 0.3% or 7,104 shares in its portfolio. Burney has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 0.75% or 83,216 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5,027 shares to 50,052 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 earnings per share, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73B for 9.38 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Ironwood (IRWD) Down 0.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insider Weekends: President Of New Spinoff Purchases $4 Million Worth Of Shares – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/19/2019: IRWD,AGN,IQV,CALA – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03B and $4.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Innoviva Inc 2.50 15Aug25 (Prn) by 3.70M shares to 74.86 million shares, valued at $80.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vector Group Ltd 1.75 15Apr20 (Prn) by 4.20 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 64.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Ionis Pharmaceutic 1 15Nov21 (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 1,150 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). 14,006 were accumulated by Profund Ltd Liability Corporation. Vanguard Inc invested 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Credit Suisse Ag has 1.60 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). 407,598 were accumulated by Bain Capital Pub Equity Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. New York-based Group Inc has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 20,682 shares. 11,821 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Inc. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Paloma Prns holds 0.02% or 63,835 shares. Northeast Consultants Incorporated holds 177,455 shares. Gotham Asset Lc accumulated 0.01% or 50,168 shares. has invested 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Analysts await Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.