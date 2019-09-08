Dillon & Associates Maintains Stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX); Kanawha Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Auto Data Proc (ADP) as Stock Value Rose

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by 241.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 5,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 7,287 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 2,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $262.48. About 1.35 million shares traded or 31.96% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Auto Data Proc (ADP) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 2,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 110,103 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.59M, down from 112,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Auto Data Proc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $173.25. About 4.87 million shares traded or 140.77% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table)

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $565.72 million for 32.57 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

