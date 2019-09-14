Dillon & Associates Increases Holding in United Technologies (UTX); Inter Parfums (IPAR) Shareholder Hillsdale Investment Management Lifted Its Holding by $759,000

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 2,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 52,218 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.79M, up from 49,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR) by 45.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 37,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Inter Parfums Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $67.35. About 60,182 shares traded. Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has risen 17.42% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IPAR News: 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 60.0 MLN VS EUR 49.7 MLN YR AGO; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – FY NET SALES EUR 422.0 MLN VS EUR 365.6 MLN YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS SAYS FINANCO FOUNDER HARRISON ADDED TO BOARD; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.67 PER SHARE, A 34 PCT INCREASE FROM PRIOR YR OR PAYOUT RATIO OF 65 PCT; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – EXPECTING AN ANNUAL OPERATING MARGIN FOR 2018 OF BETWEEN 13% AND 13.5% – CFO; 04/04/2018 – Inter Parfums Inks Graff Diamonds Fragrance License Deal; 03/04/2018 – Gilbert Harrison Appointed to Inter Parfums Board; 04/04/2018 – Inter Parfums, Inc. and Graff Diamonds Sign an Exclusive Fragrance License Agreement; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC IPAR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $665 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Inter Parfums Raises 2018 View To EPS $1.59

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold IPAR shares while 46 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 16.22 million shares or 1.09% less from 16.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street has invested 0% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). 3,980 were accumulated by Everence Capital Inc. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 5,924 shares. 759,514 were reported by Northern Trust. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 26,831 shares. Blackrock invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Sei Investments Co reported 11,607 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 11,739 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.41% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 0% or 9,765 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 17,765 shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 104 shares. Numerixs owns 0% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 100 shares.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 1.28 million shares to 3.38 million shares, valued at $10.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 8,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,060 shares, and cut its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $323.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 6,092 shares to 111,359 shares, valued at $8.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New England Rech Management stated it has 9,650 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Stockton accumulated 13,547 shares. Sit Invest Associates stated it has 0.5% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Coldstream Capital Mgmt holds 0.26% or 24,171 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives owns 8,264 shares. Iberiabank Corporation, Louisiana-based fund reported 34,962 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc reported 11,663 shares. Trexquant LP stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 83,306 are held by Owl Creek Asset Mgmt L P. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 2,700 shares stake. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 16 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs Ny holds 2.36% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 102,138 shares. 5,894 are held by Hudson Valley Investment Incorporated Adv. First Manhattan stated it has 640,398 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 26,788 shares.