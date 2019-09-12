Dillon & Associates Increased Stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX); Holder Rivulet Capital Has Upped Sealed Air New (SEE) Holding

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 1,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 9,075 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29M, up from 7,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $260.86. About 564,746 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 41,350 shares as the company's stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 4.44M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.05 million, up from 4.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 370,954 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $323.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 6,092 shares to 111,359 shares, valued at $8.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.