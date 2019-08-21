Dillon & Associates Cut Abbvie (ABBV) Position as Stock Declined; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stock Value Rose While Intrust Bank Na Cut Its Stake by $738,530

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 5,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 85,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21 million, down from 91,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $123.57. About 513,565 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 54.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 59,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 49,546 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 109,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $67.71. About 4.80 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie unveils $7.5bn share buyback; 27/04/2018 – $ABBV terminates another antibody-drug conjugate SC-007 from $5.8B Stemcentrx acquisition due to “Benefit/Risk Imbalance”; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO COMMENCE MARKETING SEVERAL PRODUCTS INCLUDING DRONABINOL CAPSULES OVER COURSE OF YEAR; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $392.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 11,881 shares to 512,456 shares, valued at $31.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Here's Why HCA Healthcare Slipped Today – The Motley Fool" on April 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: "HCA's TriStar to open downtown clinic – Nashville Business Journal" published on July 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "Digital Reasoning CEO takes same role at publicly traded company – Nashville Business Journal" on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Soligenix and IRadimed among healthcare gainers; HCA Healthcare and Ligand Pharmaceuticals among losers – Seeking Alpha" published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "How Much Are HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. On Monday, July 29 Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,000 shares.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,691 shares to 42,023 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM).

