Dillon & Associates Position in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) Has Trimmed as Stock Declined; Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Market Valuation Declined While Hawkeye Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $1.64 Million

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 8,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 50,192 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, down from 58,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $59.69. About 337,223 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $710.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.86. About 47,435 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7,320 shares to 11,383 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

