Dillon & Associates Lifted Its Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $631,140 as Market Value Declined; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Lowered Its Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) Holding by $347,100; Market Valuation Declined

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) by 28.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 8,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 21,796 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $864,000, down from 30,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.47. About 213,057 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 132.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 4,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 7,045 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 3,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $139.77. About 2.98M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal; 23/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MuleSoft, Inc. Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q EPS 46c; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 130,800 shares to 169,800 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 48,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Outfront Media Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company has invested 0.33% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Guardian Life Ins Com Of America owns 2,206 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 109,137 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 17,214 shares. Spc owns 5,662 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 24,968 are owned by Wellington Shields Capital Lc. 457,271 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 292,754 shares. Moreover, Blume Mgmt Incorporated has 0.05% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mirae Asset Invests Co Ltd invested in 0.2% or 169,568 shares. Mckinley Management Ltd Liability Corp Delaware holds 182,907 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Montag Caldwell Limited Liability has 270,686 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 121,513 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 4,440 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $5.97 million activity. 10,000 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $1.62 million were sold by Benioff Marc. $18,169 worth of stock was sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 14. BLOCK KEITH had sold 5,000 shares worth $815,800. Shares for $32,216 were sold by Conway Craig. Weaver Amy E had sold 5,325 shares worth $857,751.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,450 shares to 60,886 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.