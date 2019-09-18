Dillon & Associates Has Lowered Colgate (CL) Stake; Fulton Financial (FULT) Has 0.74 Sentiment

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased Colgate (CL) stake by 5.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 6,092 shares as Colgate (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Dillon & Associates Inc holds 111,359 shares with $8.02 million value, down from 117,451 last quarter. Colgate now has $59.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $69.86. About 3.15 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent

Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) investors sentiment increased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.01, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 74 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 100 trimmed and sold holdings in Fulton Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 104.87 million shares, down from 107.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Fulton Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 82 Increased: 47 New Position: 27.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 8.26% above currents $69.86 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Neutral” on Monday, April 29. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $7900 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 29 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 29. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $7000 target in Monday, April 29 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, July 29. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 11 by Argus Research. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, July 29.

Dillon & Associates Inc increased Paypal Holdings stake by 5,239 shares to 84,874 valued at $9.68M in 2019Q2. It also upped Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) stake by 1,788 shares and now owns 9,075 shares. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) was raised too.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.18M for 24.60 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Financial Associates Inc has invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Omers Administration accumulated 166,500 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Next Finance Gp owns 1,242 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Limited reported 26,785 shares. Amarillo Retail Bank has 0.22% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 7,584 shares. Moreover, Fiera has 1.42% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Finance Architects Incorporated accumulated 1,604 shares. Gradient Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Towercrest Capital Management owns 0.15% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 7,300 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Ltd Liability owns 1.02% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 192,724 shares. 162,528 are held by Wade G W And Inc. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 1.12M shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp has 985,389 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 26,865 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 19,736 were reported by Palladium Prns Ltd Llc.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (NYSE:CL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive May Be Both Cheap and Expensive for a Defensive Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Fulton Bank N.A. holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation for 1.99 million shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc owns 758,273 shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 0.76% invested in the company for 500,193 shares. The New Jersey-based Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has invested 0.69% in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 334,430 shares.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding firm that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 12.12 P/E ratio. The firm also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; fixed, variable, and adjustable-rate products, such as construction and jumbo loans; and residential mortgages, as well as commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

More notable recent Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Fulton Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Fulton Financial Announces Successful Consolidation of Lafayette Ambassador Bank and The Columbia Bank into Fulton Bank – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Fulton Bank sees ‘bright future’ in Baltimore after opening first branch – Baltimore Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Buying Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 621,681 shares traded. Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) has declined 2.07% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FULT News: 17/04/2018 – FULTON FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Fulton Financial; 20/03/2018 – Fulton Fincl Raises Dividend to 12c; 20/03/2018 – FULTON FINL BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 12C/SHR FROM 11C, EST. 12C; 14/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Ex-Chief Fulton to sign with Texans; 17/04/2018 – Fulton Fincl 1Q Net $49.5M; 22/05/2018 – Bank Regulator Approves Merger of Three Fulton Financial Corporation Subsidiary Banks; 17/04/2018 – Fulton Fincl 1Q EPS 28c; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 20/03/2018 – FULTON FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY ONE CENT PER SHARE FROM DIVIDEND PAID IN JAN 2018

Analysts await Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FULT’s profit will be $57.69 million for 11.96 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Fulton Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.