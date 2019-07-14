Dillon & Associates Has Lowered Its Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) Position by $591,480 as Market Valuation Declined; F5 Networks (FFIV) Stock Value Declined While Fort LP Raised Its Position

Fort Lp increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,491 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 9,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $145.56. About 482,145 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 8,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,192 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, down from 58,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $65.86. About 2.51 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 sales for $953,186 activity. Middleton Sean had sold 683 shares worth $48,650 on Monday, February 4. Humphries Brian bought $1.16 million worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.43 million for 17.70 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5,152 shares to 7,287 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 4,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech (Trc) invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0.11% or 2.39M shares. Pettee Invsts Incorporated reported 10,180 shares. Cleararc Capital Incorporated has 0.19% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 13,938 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corporation has 0.13% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 500,695 shares. Martin Currie Limited owns 35,494 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa reported 3,800 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,231 shares. Us Fincl Bank De invested 0.07% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Saratoga Rech Mgmt has invested 3.99% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mariner Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Dubuque National Bank & Trust Trust Company invested in 0% or 298 shares. Covington Mgmt holds 1,960 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swedbank has invested 0.54% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Newman Dignan Sheerar accumulated 4,442 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 14 selling transactions for $3.53 million activity. Another trade for 675 shares valued at $110,450 was sold by FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN. 4,036 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares with value of $643,757 were sold by Locoh-Donou Francois. Shares for $182,707 were sold by Kearny Ryan C.. SPRAGUE KARA LYNN sold $112,449 worth of stock or 705 shares. WHITE ANA MARIA also sold $367,337 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Friday, February 1. $316,909 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares were sold by MCMILLAN STEPHEN.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 27,873 shares to 80,623 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valvoline Inc by 149,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,974 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

