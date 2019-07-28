Dillon & Associates Has Lifted By $1.27 Million Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding; Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Enerplus (TSE:ERF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Enerplus had 2 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Monday, February 25 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Scotia Capital. See Enerplus Corporation (TSE:ERF) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $18.5 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

Dillon & Associates Inc increased Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) stake by 180.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dillon & Associates Inc acquired 7,320 shares as Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ)’s stock rose 17.29%. The Dillon & Associates Inc holds 11,383 shares with $1.99 million value, up from 4,063 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc. now has $39.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 693,133 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES

More notable recent Enerplus Corporation (TSE:ERF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Enerplus Corporation (TSE:ERF) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Enerplus (TSE:ERF) While The Price Tanked 63% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of Enerplus Corporationâ€™s (TSE:ERF) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Enerplus Corporation (TSE:ERF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Enerplus Corporation’s (TSE:ERF) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Enerplus (ERF) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.16. About 897,151 shares traded or 0.69% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (TSE:ERF) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural gas and crude oil in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.92 billion. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has a 5.44 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels of light and medium crude oil; 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 123.0 MMbbls of tight oil; 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity. FROMBERG BARRY A had sold 810 shares worth $140,171.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Constellation Brands Trades Higher On Q1 Earnings – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Constellation Brands Analysts Bullish After Q1 Print – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Constellation Brands Stock Jumped 11.6% in June – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Did Constellation Brands Smoke the CEO of Its Big Weed Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Marijuana Stock: Canopy Growth vs. Constellation Brands – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 14, 2019.