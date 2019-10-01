Dillon & Associates Cut Its Stake in Colgate (CL) as Stock Price Rose; Drw Securities Raised Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holding by $2.44 Million

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 6,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 111,359 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02 million, down from 117,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $73.51. About 3.18 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 30.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 152,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 660,144 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.78M, up from 507,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.91. About 2.53M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 18/04/2018 – KKR TO CONTINUE AS A MINORITY SHAREHOLDER WITH CLOSE TO 6 PCT STAKE IN MERGED CO; MERGED CO TO BE VALUED OVER $16 BLN – CNBC TV18 CITING; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Tailors Liberty M&A Debt for Investment-Grade Ratings; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Had Guided for FY 2018 Adjusted Ebitda Organic Growth of 10%; 12/04/2018 – INDIA DOT ASKS VODAFONE, IDEA TO CLEAR DUES BEFORE MERGER: ET; 13/04/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 2350 – 2390 MHZ; 03/05/2018 – Handelsblatt: Vodafone-Unitymedia cable deal sparks opposition; 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS – BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING NICK READ, GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF VODAFONE GROUP PLC; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 13/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – THERE WERE NO ASSIGNMENT STAGE BIDS FOR 3.4 GHZ FREQUENCIES AWARDED TO TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED AND VODAFONE LIMITED; 22/03/2018 – VETRYA SPA VTY.Ml – SIGNS VIA UNIT AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE SPAGNA FOR THE SUPPLY OF MOBILE PAYMENT SERVICES

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 658,415 shares to 516,885 shares, valued at $151.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (NYSE:LYG) by 1.81M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.33 million shares, and cut its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.18 million for 25.88 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $323.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3,520 shares to 14,903 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 7,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.