Dillon & Associates Has Trimmed Its Colgate (CL) Holding by $925,208; Cypress Capital Management Has Trimmed Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding by $12.74 Million

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 87.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 67,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,965 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 77,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $924.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $201.03. About 14.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – APPLE GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY, UP FROM 96%; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC (CORRECTS TO DELETE REFERENCE TO ‘LOWER PRICED’); 24/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539m in Samsung patent retrial: CNET; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent; 01/05/2018 – Apple beat earnings expectations; 01/05/2018 – Further evidence is mounting that Apple could be winding down production of the iPhone X; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 31/05/2018 – TELEGRAM CEO SAYS APPLE HAS BEEN PREVENTING THE TELEGRAM APP FROM UPDATING EVER SINCE RUSSIA ORDERED APPLE TO REMOVE THE MESSAGING SERVICE FROM APP STORE; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 as Apple drags tech lower; 14/03/2018 – FRENCH FINMIN SAYS WILL TAKE APPLE, GOOGLE TO COURT OVER ABUSIVE COMMERCIAL PRACTICES

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 13,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,451 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.10M, down from 131,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.82. About 1.31M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/10/2019: DATA, CRM, UXIN, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: VHC,AAPL,PRGS,VRRM,JKS – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Whatâ€™s Behind Fridayâ€™s Roku Stock Jump? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “2 Positive(ish) Takes on Apple and China After G-20 Trade Ceasefire – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Stock Drops in Pre-Market Trading After Latest Court Ruling – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.71 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $540.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,750 shares to 269,073 shares, valued at $13.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 4,020 shares to 7,045 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.17M for 25.28 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.