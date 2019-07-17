Dillon & Associates Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ) Increased by $1.27 Million; Corecommodity Management Increases Position in Concho Res (CXO)

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 180.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 7,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,383 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 4,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $197.88. About 954,408 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 1208.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 6,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,184 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $797,000, up from 549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $98.8. About 1.55M shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 24.76% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q EPS $5.58; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Buy RSP Permian in Deal Valued at $9.5B; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Buy RSP Permian; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Will Continue to Be Headquartered in Midland, Texas; 06/03/2018 Concho at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 28/03/2018 – $9.5 Billion Purchase by Concho Is Latest Sign of West Texas Oil Boom; 02/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Concho Resources says well efficiencies continue to improve; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 78C

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 5,321 shares to 20,718 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (NYSE:SQM) by 20,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,449 shares, and cut its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Moreover, Chilton Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 340,999 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. British Columbia owns 37,090 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc stated it has 254,161 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Corp owns 0.02% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 65,301 shares. Bancorp Of America De owns 765,727 shares. Chevy Chase Trust has 0.08% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Allstate stated it has 0.02% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 9,044 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 197,901 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.08% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). 28 are held by Mcf Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 42,800 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 278,901 shares.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,215 shares to 50,192 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

