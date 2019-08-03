Dillon & Associates Holds Holding in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX); Cadence Bank Na Boosted Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $358,436 as Valuation Rose

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by 241.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 5,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 7,287 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 2,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $248.69. About 1.11M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 5.57 million shares traded or 28.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5,397 shares to 9,664 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 13,606 shares to 117,451 shares, valued at $8.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.