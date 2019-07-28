Dillon & Associates Has Decreased Its Stake in Colgate (CL) by $925,208; Bragg Financial Advisors Has Upped General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $345,510

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 13,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,451 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.10M, down from 131,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $73.69. About 4.02M shares traded or 27.12% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 20.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 38,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 229,720 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 191,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 26.46M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Had March Settlement Talks With DOJ on Mortgage Probe; 07/03/2018 – Baker Hughes, a GE Company Announces February 2018 Rig Counts; 05/04/2018 – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS GE HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST AUDITOR; 23/05/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA SAYS SIGNED WITH FORESTALIA, GENERAL ELECTRIC AND MIROVA AN INNOVATIVE AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NINE SUBSIDY-FREE WIND FARMS WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 300 MW AWARDED AT SPANISH RENEWABLE…; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 06/03/2018 – Aero engine maker Safran planning for worst-case cliff-edge Brexit; 16/05/2018 – General Electric: Announces Orders With Saudi Cement, Dubai Electricity & Water, Ohgishma Power; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- DATEX-OHMEDA AISYS CS2 ALADIN2 CASSETTE Cassettes are intended to be used to deliver anesthetic; 05/04/2018 – GE ENERGY FINANCIAL SERVICES – SECURED $150 MLN TO REFINANCE & EXPAND LOS GUINDOS OPEN-CYCLE THERMOELECTRIC POWER PLANT IN CENTRAL CHILE

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5,027 shares to 50,052 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vision Capital reported 16,845 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Schnieders Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.42% or 14,330 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Invest Mgmt accumulated 53,991 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 342,950 shares. 8,120 are owned by Chicago Equity Prns Lc. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership reported 12,746 shares. 1.44 million were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 5,298 shares. Axa holds 1.70M shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Com reported 12,911 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 1.62% or 3.42M shares. Carroll Finance Assocs holds 4,680 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.22% stake. The Switzerland-based Banque Pictet Cie Sa has invested 3.68% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Blackhill Cap Inc owns 5,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 2.75 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 621,118 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs Inc has 0.1% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3.51M shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm reported 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Duncker Streett And Company Inc reported 63,085 shares. 750,511 were accumulated by Moody Natl Bank Trust Division. Moreover, Mai Capital has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 46,373 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Technology Ltd Com has invested 0.14% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 2.74M shares. Natixis accumulated 4.40 million shares or 0.28% of the stock. Advisor Prtn Ltd Llc owns 0.21% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 166,829 shares. Cordasco Net owns 13,110 shares. Conning owns 232,896 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Aimz Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 12,085 shares.