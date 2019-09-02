Dillon & Associates Position In Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) Was Upped; Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Has Boosted by $1.17 Million

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) by 174.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 73,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 115,070 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 41,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 3.10M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ)

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by 241.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 5,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 7,287 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 2,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 799,885 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Management Lc has 0.38% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,306 shares. Iowa Bank owns 0.11% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 958 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company owns 52,331 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Llc accumulated 1.34% or 24,685 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.05% or 22,474 shares. South State has 13,333 shares. Kistler stated it has 620 shares. Jaffetilchin Prtn Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Welch And Forbes Llc owns 0.52% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 82,204 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advsr Inc invested in 0.33% or 323,170 shares. Aull Monroe Invest Management, a Alabama-based fund reported 2,361 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1,386 shares. Montag A Associates accumulated 12,515 shares or 0.29% of the stock. S&Co reported 825 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank invested in 38,772 shares.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,450 shares to 60,886 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% or 75,930 shares in its portfolio. Fca Corp Tx holds 0.07% or 10,000 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Grp invested in 0% or 10,033 shares. Chesley Taft & Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 36,975 shares or 0.05% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Gideon Advsr Incorporated holds 0.19% or 31,713 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability invested in 1.15 million shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com (Wy) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 1,000 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital holds 0.39% or 32,500 shares in its portfolio. Menlo Ltd Co invested in 147,385 shares or 1.77% of the stock. Jnba Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 67,707 shares. Perigon Wealth Llc stated it has 20,200 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. The California-based Clarivest Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Moreover, Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.04% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 132,347 shares.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penumbra Inc by 2,161 shares to 23,589 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) by 171,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,830 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Index (EFV).