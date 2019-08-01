Dillon & Associates Trimmed Its Position in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by $591,480; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Sony Sponsored Adr (SNE) by $919,758 as Stock Price Rose

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 8,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 50,192 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, down from 58,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.21B market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $67.11. About 1.72 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Sony Corp Sponsored Adr (SNE) by 18.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 21,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 96,227 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 118,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Sony Corp Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.05. About 283,389 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 07/05/2018 – The big music labels are selling big chunks of their Spotify stakes First Sony, now Warner Music Group; 22/05/2018 – The Wrap: Sony Announces Lord and Miller Animated Comedy `The Mitchells Vs the Machines’; 17/04/2018 – Sony Launches New 4K Resolution Functional Camera Blocks with 30x Equivalent Optical Zoom; 21/03/2018 – Joe Bel Bruno: A @shirleyhalperin SCOOP: LA Reid is back after post Sony firing with his first signing; 21/05/2018 – Mubadala-led Investor Group and Sony Reach Agreement for Sony to Acquire All of Mubadala’s Interest in EMI Music Publishing; 20/03/2018 – Sony at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 11/04/2018 – Former Sony Interactive CEO Andrew House Joins KEYPR’s Advisory Board; 03/04/2018 – SONY SOLD 17.2% STAKE IN SPOTIFY, EXPECTS 105B YEN GAIN; 27/04/2018 – Sony back at top of its game with near $7bn record profit; 22/05/2018 – Sony to spend $2.3 bn to make EMI Music full subsidiary

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5,152 shares to 7,287 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “INVESTIGATION REMINDER for VRNT, PETQ, CTSH and PT: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors of Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant Looks Solid Despite Banking Weakness – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: VMware, Schwab, HCA Healthcare, Cognizant and Hilton – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Watch in July – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Tower Bridge Advisors holds 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 176,006 shares. Td Asset Management invested in 0.03% or 241,704 shares. Oppenheimer holds 51,053 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa invested in 1.78% or 143,813 shares. Lvm Mi accumulated 89,235 shares or 1.48% of the stock. Liberty Mutual Gp Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 43,300 shares. Mirae Asset Ltd invested in 0.22% or 415,351 shares. First Financial Bank holds 5,704 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.17% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 151,700 shares. Wellington Management Llp accumulated 1.57M shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 1.26M shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 76,321 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 1,093 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $1.03 million activity. Shares for $86,046 were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan on Monday, February 4. $1.16 million worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Dividend Growth Etf (DGRO) by 185,321 shares to 308,868 shares, valued at $11.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN) by 14,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV).

More notable recent Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sony News: Why SNE Stock Is Spiking Today – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “CryptoCorner: Facebook: US Senator Admits Gov’t “Couldn’t Succeed” in Banning Crypto, Sony Subsidiary Co-Leads Funding for Bitwala and Rain Exchange Opens in Middle East – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 31, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Gaming Stocks Could Benefit with Sony Interactive on the Prowl for M&A Deals in the Sector – StreetInsider.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 Esports Stocks to Buy for Fun and Profit – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More good news for Marvel at the box office – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.