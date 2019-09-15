Dillon & Associates Cut Its Holding in Celgene (CELG) as Share Value Declined; As Xylem (XYL) Stock Declined, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Raised Holding

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 66.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 8,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 20,053 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, up from 12,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.67. About 726,217 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Celgene (CELG) by 78.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 47,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 13,193 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, down from 60,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Celgene for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98.4. About 3.94 million shares traded or 1.34% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO Xll, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP EPS ABOUT $7.36 WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $916.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 14,348 shares to 64,214 shares, valued at $8.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 52,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,289 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.53 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $323.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,745 shares to 66,450 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK).