Dillon & Associates Has Lowered Its Holding in Colgate (CL) by $925,208 as Stock Value Rose; As Xilinx (XLNX) Shares Declined, Verition Fund Management Decreased Its Holding

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 33.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 3,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $930,000, down from 11,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $117.92. About 3.50M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500.

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 13,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,451 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.10 million, down from 131,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $71.67. About 5.44M shares traded or 69.84% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 27.03% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.74 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $235.95 million for 31.36 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 39,013 shares to 48,149 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visteon Corp (Call) (NYSE:VC) by 7,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13M for 24.89 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 4,020 shares to 7,045 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

