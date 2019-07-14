Dillon & Associates Increased Its Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) Holding by $1.29 Million; As Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Stock Price Declined, Holder Perceptive Advisors Has Trimmed by $74.79 Million Its Stake

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14M, down from 4.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $85.7. About 335,888 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by 241.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 5,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,287 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 2,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $252.88. About 584,674 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 selling transactions for $2.63 million activity. $335,668 worth of stock was sold by Gano Kyle on Monday, February 4. Grigoriadis Dimitri E. sold $44,622 worth of stock. Lloyd-Smith Malcolm sold 920 shares worth $76,894. Lippoldt Darin also sold $107,911 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 4,096 shares valued at $344,986 was made by GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES on Wednesday, February 6. The insider BENEVICH ERIC sold $76,883.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 50,000 shares to 2.88 million shares, valued at $41.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zogenix Inc by 3.67M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analysts await Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 485.71% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. NBIX’s profit will be $24.65 million for 79.35 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -124.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York has 0.01% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Moreover, Perceptive Advsr Ltd has 9.34% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 3.76M shares. Suntrust Banks holds 26,467 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 10 shares. Regions Finance has 2,977 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 165,200 are held by Swiss National Bank. Eventide Asset Lc holds 0.82% or 270,000 shares in its portfolio. Capital Fund Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 25,032 shares. Creative Planning holds 5,383 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moore Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 54,213 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). M&T Commercial Bank reported 3,224 shares stake. Mufg Americas Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 30,835 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 13,606 shares to 117,451 shares, valued at $8.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

