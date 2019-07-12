Dillon & Associates Raised Its Holding in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by $713,834 as Market Value Rose; As Kemet (KEM) Market Value Declined, Holder Nokomis Capital Upped Its Position

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 32.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 332,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.16M, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 355,738 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 19.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 21/03/2018 – Kemet and KEC Weren’t Part of the Investigation by the Commission; 06/03/2018 S&P REVISES KEMET CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q Net $2.43M; 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kemet’s Cfr And Sr Sec Term Loan To B1; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 5,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,052 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, up from 45,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $168.88. About 158,851 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold KEM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 44.68 million shares or 3.21% less from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 insider sales for $542,410 activity. PAUL ROBERT G also sold $223,229 worth of KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) shares. 25,000 shares were sold by Meeks Charles C. JR, worth $458,680. 11,100 shares valued at $199,515 were bought by THOMPSON GREGORY C on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

