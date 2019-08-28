Dillon & Associates Position in Celgene (CELG) Has Lowered by $320,850 as Shares Declined; As Esperion Therapeutics Ne (ESPR) Share Value Declined, Holder Partner Fund Management LP Decreased Its Holding

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (ESPR) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 251,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The hedge fund held 1.63M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.33M, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $997.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.73. About 237,217 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 07/03/2018 – ESPERION PHASE 3 BEMPEDOIC ACID STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.1M; 27/03/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Access Event Set By Chardan for Apr. 3; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 29/05/2018 – ESPERION ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF JAY P. SHEPARD TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION SAYS BEMPEDOIC ACID OBSERVED TO BE SAFE,WELL-TOLERATED; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Expects FY18 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to Be $135M-$145M; 27/03/2018 – Esperion Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2 Study of Bempedoic Acid Added-On to a PCSK9 Inhibitor in Patients wit; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR)

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Celgene (CELG) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 3,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 60,886 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, down from 64,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Celgene for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $96.7. About 3.94 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis; 21/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: EVOTEC AND CELGENE ENTER INTO STRATEGIC ONCOLOGY PARTNERSHIP; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – JUNO THERAPEUTICS CO-FOUNDER AND FORMER CEO HANS BISHOP ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, EVOTEC WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $65 MLN; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 04/05/2018 – $CELG Slide on Ozanimod and CC-112273 metabolite; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS & CELGENE EXPAND BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY PACT

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 126,214 shares to 542,033 shares, valued at $40.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 210,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 451,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI).

More notable recent Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Esperion Therapeutics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Misses Q2 EPS by 15c – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Esperion Provides Bempedoic Acid Franchise Development Program Updates; Reports Second Quarter Financial Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5,152 shares to 7,287 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).