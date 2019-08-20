Dillon & Associates Holds Holding in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX); As Aqua America (WTR) Share Value Rose, Bryn Mawr Trust Company Cut Its Position by $615,600

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by 241.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 5,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 7,287 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 2,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $252.52. About 311,368 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 17,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 46,554 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 63,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 156,326 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,450 shares to 60,886 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,750 shares to 100,737 shares, valued at $20.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWN).

