Dillon & Associates Has Upped Ecolab (ECL) Stake By $344,159; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raised Suntrust Bks (STI) Holding By $104.53 Million

Dillon & Associates Inc increased Ecolab (ECL) stake by 4.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dillon & Associates Inc acquired 1,747 shares as Ecolab (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Dillon & Associates Inc holds 43,654 shares with $8.60 million value, up from 41,907 last quarter. Ecolab now has $56.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $195.03. About 543,131 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) stake by 103.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired 1.69M shares as Suntrust Bks Inc (STI)’s stock rose 2.76%. The Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 3.31 million shares with $208.02 million value, up from 1.62M last quarter. Suntrust Bks Inc now has $30.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $68.01. About 775,087 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SunTrust Had Total Shareholders’ Equity of $24.3B at March 31; 09/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 16; 20/03/2018 – Platform Specialty Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – NET CHARGE-OFFS FOR CURRENT QUARTER WERE $79 MLN, DOWN $33 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Teladoc Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 21/05/2018 – SunTrust Mortgage: Kids Help Make the Pick in Half of Home Buying Decisions; 14/05/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 121.5 MLN PESOS VS 108.7 MLN PESOS; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 21/03/2018 – American Vanguard Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 28

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 19,351 were accumulated by Eastern State Bank. Zevin Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 37,759 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Howe Rusling stated it has 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 3,814 are owned by Cleararc Cap Inc. Marvin And Palmer Associate holds 4.1% or 31,334 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Llc reported 316 shares. Nbt Fincl Bank N A New York stated it has 11,230 shares. Cannell Peter B stated it has 0.1% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 37,940 shares. Covington Inv Inc stated it has 0.63% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability owns 0.11% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 29,694 shares. 32,072 are held by Pennsylvania. Baillie Gifford reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Alta Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 1.62% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 146,677 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab has $210 highest and $18000 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is 3.87% above currents $195.03 stock price. Ecolab had 13 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Wednesday, August 7. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $21000 target. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The company was upgraded on Thursday, April 18 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 2 with “Market Perform”. Nomura maintained the shares of ECL in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Monday, August 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Capital Prtn Gp Lc has invested 0.11% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Camarda Fin Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Homrich & Berg reported 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested in 2,565 shares. Smithfield Tru reported 2,180 shares stake. Asset Mgmt invested in 0.13% or 18,703 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt owns 116 shares. Reliant Management owns 3,484 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Conning has 7,628 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stifel reported 2.14M shares. Dupont Capital has invested 0.09% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 129,772 shares. S&Co invested in 0.1% or 14,558 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd holds 5,109 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc owns 99,835 shares.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased Reading International Inc (NASDAQ:RDI) stake by 95,636 shares to 68,235 valued at $886,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Veon Ltd stake by 1.14M shares and now owns 2.98 million shares. Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) was reduced too.

