Dillon & Associates Has Raised Its Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) Stake; Abrams Capital Management LP Lowered Franklin Res (BEN) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by 241.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 5,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,287 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 2,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $252.88. About 584,674 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 265,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.77 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323.86M, down from 10.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 2.32 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Rev $1.62B; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Small-Mid Cap Adds Elior Group; 22/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEN); 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Biotech Adds Nektar, Exits Tesaro; 03/04/2018 – HALCON RESOURCES HOLDER FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS 6.8% STAKE; 16/05/2018 – Macron’s Reforms No Lure for Franklin Templeton After Italy Bet; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Addition to Stk Repurchase Program; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Franklin Templeton buys $2.25 bln in Argentine bonds – FT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,232 are owned by Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability Corp. Hills National Bank & Trust And Tru holds 15,797 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. The Florida-based Suncoast Equity has invested 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,647 shares. M&T Fincl Bank invested in 85,031 shares. Reliant Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 12,150 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,045 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Icon Advisers Co holds 5,961 shares. 3,746 are owned by Grandfield & Dodd. Horan Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.23% or 353,178 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw, a New York-based fund reported 1,457 shares. Montag Caldwell Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 341,716 shares. 83,387 are owned by Kbc Gru Nv. 12,008 were accumulated by Carret Asset Limited Liability Company.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,450 shares to 60,886 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

