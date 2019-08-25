Dillon & Associates Has Upped Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake; 1 800 Flowers Com (FLWS) Sentiment Is 1.91

1 800 Flowers Com Inc (FLWS) investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.80, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 82 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 43 cut down and sold stakes in 1 800 Flowers Com Inc. The funds in our database reported: 21.94 million shares, up from 19.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding 1 800 Flowers Com Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 27 Increased: 43 New Position: 39.

Dillon & Associates Inc increased Salesforce Com (CRM) stake by 132.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dillon & Associates Inc acquired 4,020 shares as Salesforce Com (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Dillon & Associates Inc holds 7,045 shares with $1.11M value, up from 3,025 last quarter. Salesforce Com now has $132.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.14M shares traded or 242.31% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. The company has market cap of $983.42 million. It operates in three divisions: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. It has a 29.4 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals.

Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 3.55% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. for 354,441 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc owns 2.09 million shares or 1.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has 1.38% invested in the company for 173,713 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.89% in the stock. J. Goldman & Co Lp, a New York-based fund reported 604,051 shares.

