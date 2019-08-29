Dillon & Associates Cut By $925,208 Its Colgate (CL) Stake; 0 Analysts Bullish Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES)

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased Colgate (CL) stake by 10.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 13,606 shares as Colgate (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Dillon & Associates Inc holds 117,451 shares with $8.10M value, down from 131,057 last quarter. Colgate now has $63.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 1.94M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls

Among 5 analysts covering Fresnillo PLC (LON:FRES), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Fresnillo PLC has GBX 1250 highest and GBX 700 lowest target. GBX 834.20’s average target is 11.14% above currents GBX 750.6 stock price. Fresnillo PLC had 26 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock of Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 5 by JP Morgan. The stock of Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, July 4. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 22 with “Top Pick”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 26. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Conviction Buy”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of FRES in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by UBS. See Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Conviction Buy Old Target: GBX 1030.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 800.00 New Target: GBX 700.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 800.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick Old Target: GBX 1150.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick Old Target: GBX 1200.00 New Target: GBX 1150.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 900.00 New Target: GBX 760.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1100.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick Old Target: GBX 1200.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 950.00 New Target: GBX 1000.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 880.00 New Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

More recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60 million for 26.43 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amarillo Bancshares invested in 0.2% or 7,584 shares. Zebra Capital Management Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,209 shares. American Century Incorporated accumulated 1.25 million shares. Klingenstein Fields Llc reported 499,755 shares. 994,300 were accumulated by Cap Intl Invsts. White Pine Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Stevens Mngmt LP invested in 0.51% or 173,396 shares. Ci Invs Inc owns 0.04% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 101,100 shares. 21,156 were accumulated by Montag A And Associates. Df Dent & Company owns 12,125 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation holds 6,424 shares. Riverhead Cap Management invested 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 15,332 were reported by Choate Advsrs. Artemis Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 335,288 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 2.20% above currents $74 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 15 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $7600 target in Friday, July 12 report. Argus Research maintained the shares of CL in report on Tuesday, June 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 29 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 20. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by UBS. JP Morgan upgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Monday, April 29 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, June 18, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, July 29. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Citigroup.

The stock increased 3.10% or GBX 22.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 750.6. About 1.15 million shares traded. Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fresnillo Plc’s (LON:FRES) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat: Italy Leads as Growth Fears Keep Brake on Other Markets – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “StockBeat: Markets Rout as China Hints at Currency War – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Fresnillo’s 2018 silver output hit record high, to be lower this year – MINING.com” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals primarily in Mexico. The company has market cap of 5.53 billion GBP. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It has a 29.09 P/E ratio. The company's primary operating mines include Fresnillo, Saucito, CiÃ©nega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San JuliÃ¡n; development projects comprise San JuliÃ¡n, Pyrites Plant, and second line of DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.