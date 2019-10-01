Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) Reaches $66.32 After 6.00% Down Move; Uqm Technologies (UQM)’s Sentiment Is 2.38

Uqm Technologies Inc (UQM) investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.28, from 2.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 19 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 8 cut down and sold equity positions in Uqm Technologies Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 13.98 million shares, up from 11.24 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Uqm Technologies Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 1 Increased: 8 New Position: 11.

The stock of Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.31% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $66.32. About 148,723 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Dillard’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Up This Quarter; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dillard’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDS); 25/05/2018 – Footwear News: Joe Brennan, VP Shoes at Dillard’s, Retires After 33 Years; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S – TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BLN & $1.386 BLN FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017; 18/05/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dillard’s, Inc. IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – SIGNED 10- YEAR SUPERMARKET LEASE CONTRACTS FOR 4.97 BLN PESOS; 12/04/2018 – Fitch: Dillard’s ‘BBB-‘ Ratings Reflect Below-Industry-Avg Sales Productivity; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. Spiking short interest sent $RH from $96 down to $76 in March. The most recent short interest stands at 43% of float (but like Dillard’s the short vs. float will immediately spike sharply higher overnight as soon as RH announces next leg of share repurchase)The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $1.66 billion company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $62.34 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DDS worth $99.42M less.

S. Muoio & Co. Llc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in UQM Technologies, Inc. for 411,000 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P owns 1.33 million shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. has 0.21% invested in the company for 1.19 million shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital, a Missouri-based fund reported 20,000 shares.

UQM Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers, and fuel cell compressors in the United states and internationally. The company has market cap of $96.73 million. The firm offers propulsion motors and generators, auxiliary motors, and electronic controls and DC-to-DC converters for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell applications. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides research, development, and application engineering contract services for strategic partners, customers, and the United States government.

More notable recent UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) news were published by: Bizwest.com which released: “Should region be concerned about loss of public companies? – BizWest” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UQM Technologies Announces Results of Special Shareholders Meeting – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UQM Technologies Provides Update on CFIUS Status – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “UQM Technologies Announces Closing of Merger with Danfoss – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “UQM Technologies Announces CFIUS Approval of Merger with Danfoss – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

It closed at $1.71 lastly. It is down 76.29% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.29% the S&P500. Some Historical UQM News: 05/03/2018 – UQM TECHNOLOGIES INC – BASED UPON REQUEST OF CFIUS, UQM AND CNHTC HAVE WITHDRAWN THEIR APPLICATION FOR INVESTMENT APPROVAL; 20/03/2018 – UQM TECHNOLOGIES INC UQM.A QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 05/03/2018 – UQM TECHNOLOGIES INC – UPON COMPLETION OF RE-EVALUATION, BOTH PARTIES CURRENTLY EXPECT TO RESUBMIT APPLICATION TO CFIUS FOR APPROVAL; 09/05/2018 – UQM TECHNOLOGIES – INTENDS TO ENGAGE CNHTC IN DISCUSSIONS TO PURSUE POSSIBILITY OF ALTERNATIVE ARRANGEMENTS, INCLUDING CONTEMPLATED JV; 09/05/2018 – UQM Technologies Provides Update on CFIUS Status; 09/05/2018 – UQM Technologies and China National Heavy Duty Truck to Jointly Explore Other Options to Accomplish Shared Business Goals; 20/03/2018 – UQM Technologies 3Q Loss/Shr 3c; 27/04/2018 – UQM Technologies Partners with Ballard Power Systems to Provide Contract Assembly and Operational Support Services for Fuel Cell Bus Modules; 22/04/2018 – DJ UQM Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UQM); 27/04/2018 – UQM Technologies Partners with Ballard Power Systems to Provide Contract Assembly and Operational Support Services for Fuel Cel

More notable recent Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$60.60, Is It Time To Put Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dillard’s: Fundamentally Weakening, But Expect An Upside Surprise – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dillard’s in the spotlight – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “34 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $45,488 activity. CONNOR ROBERT C bought $45,488 worth of Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) on Saturday, May 18.

Dillard's, Inc. operates as fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail Operations and Construction. It has a 13.43 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.59, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold Dillard's, Inc. shares while 64 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 16.25 million shares or 6.66% more from 15.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Gam Ag has invested 0.03% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 15,717 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Prudential Financial owns 167,364 shares. American Int Group Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation invested in 11,806 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% or 11,307 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 2,617 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 7,637 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.01% or 23,179 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 75,725 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 16,343 shares or 0% of all its holdings.