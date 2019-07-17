Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) Reaches $64.28 After 3.00% Down Move; ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST UN (ACDSF) Shorts Up By 29.3%

The stock of Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.35% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $64.28. About 439,909 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 12.26% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 05/04/2018 DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – SIGNED 10- YEAR SUPERMARKET LEASE CONTRACTS FOR 4.97 BLN PESOS; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. Spiking short interest sent $RH from $96 down to $76 in March. The most recent short interest stands at 43% of float (but like Dillard’s the short vs. float will immediately spike sharply higher overnight as soon as RH announces next leg of share repurchase); 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S – TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BLN & $1.386 BLN FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Dillard’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Up This Quarter; 05/04/2018 – DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – 100 CITYMALLS ONCE COMPLETED ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE AT LEAST 20 BLN PESOS DURING FIRST 10 YEARS OF OPERATIONS; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. My three #MathTrades of 2017 were $DDS, $HTZ and $RH. All three involve Cap Structure Engineering which will send them much higher. After my reports, *ALL THREE* hit multi year highs (DESPITE DRACONIAN FUNDAMENTAL SHORT THESES ON ALL !!); 19/04/2018 – DJ Dillard’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDS); 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dillard’s, Inc. IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 12/04/2018 – Fitch: Dillard’s ‘BBB-‘ Ratings Reflect Below-Industry-Avg Sales ProductivityThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $1.66 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $62.35 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DDS worth $49.65M less.

More notable recent Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Dillard’s, Weight Watchers Stocks Try to Break Out on Bull Notes – Schaeffers Research” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Dillard’s Analyst Says Retailer’s Markdown Trends Stabilizing – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “iAnthus Subsidiary CBD For Life Strikes Dillard’s Partnership – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dillard’s Soft Comps And Shrinking Margins Are Unappealing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Dillard's, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 15.23 million shares or 7.17% less from 16.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). 2,617 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs accumulated 6,351 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Lc accumulated 0.01% or 13,649 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd has 17,071 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 12,546 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 24,053 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legal General Public Limited Com reported 29,914 shares. Ellington Gru Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.35% or 26,700 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 50,812 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The New York-based Art Advisors has invested 0.23% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Panagora Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 57 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Csat Advisory L P has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Advsrs Asset Management invested in 2,113 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dillard’s had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of DDS in report on Monday, March 4 to “Sell” rating. Wedbush maintained the shares of DDS in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Deutsche Bank.

Dillard's, Inc. operates as fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail Operations and Construction. It has a 10.29 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Analysts await Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $-0.60 EPS, down 500.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by Dillard's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -121.66% negative EPS growth.

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $45,488 activity. $45,488 worth of Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) was bought by CONNOR ROBERT C on Saturday, May 18.