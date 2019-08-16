Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) Reaches $53.75 52 Week Low; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Juniper Networks has $2800 highest and $20 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 7.01% above currents $23.83 stock price. Juniper Networks had 9 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 5. See Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) latest ratings:

The stock of Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) hit a new 52-week low and has $51.60 target or 4.00% below today’s $53.75 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.38B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. If the $51.60 price target is reached, the company will be worth $55.36 million less. The stock decreased 5.02% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 830,218 shares traded or 62.59% up from the average. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. My three #MathTrades of 2017 were $DDS, $HTZ and $RH. All three involve Cap Structure Engineering which will send them much higher. After my reports, *ALL THREE* hit multi year highs (DESPITE DRACONIAN FUNDAMENTAL SHORT THESES ON ALL !!); 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S – TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BLN & $1.386 BLN FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017; 25/05/2018 – Footwear News: Joe Brennan, VP Shoes at Dillard’s, Retires After 33 Years; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q EPS $2.89; 18/05/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. Spiking short interest sent $RH from $96 down to $76 in March. The most recent short interest stands at 43% of float (but like Dillard’s the short vs. float will immediately spike sharply higher overnight as soon as RH announces next leg of share repurchase); 05/04/2018 – DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – 100 CITYMALLS ONCE COMPLETED ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE AT LEAST 20 BLN PESOS DURING FIRST 10 YEARS OF OPERATIONS; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017; 16/04/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – SIGNED 10- YEAR SUPERMARKET LEASE CONTRACTS FOR 4.97 BLN PESOS

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $45,488 activity. On Saturday, May 18 the insider CONNOR ROBERT C bought $45,488.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold Dillard's, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 15.23 million shares or 7.17% less from 16.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). 3,255 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems. Credit Suisse Ag holds 30,412 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Int Grp Incorporated reported 0.01% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 4,786 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc invested in 0.06% or 13,917 shares. Cap Intl Investors has invested 0.05% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 3,269 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.01% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 0.03% or 228,059 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 276,609 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) or 126 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 10,010 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 6,600 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Dillard's (NYSE:DDS), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dillard's has $65 highest and $5400 lowest target. $59.50's average target is 10.70% above currents $53.75 stock price. Dillard's had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Dillard's, Inc. operates as fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail Operations and Construction. It has a 8.61 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.24 billion. The firm offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It has a 16.95 P/E ratio. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold Juniper Networks, Inc. shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). 2.26M were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Jefferies Grp Lc holds 0.01% or 63,570 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 61,072 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.17% or 1.29M shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 13,590 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 4.90M shares. Gideon Cap has 16,236 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of stated it has 78,437 shares. Ironwood Limited Liability stated it has 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natl Pension Ser has 0% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 6,508 shares. Synovus accumulated 3,342 shares. Manchester Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 925 shares. Saturna Corporation reported 13,742 shares stake. Voya Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 393,307 shares.

The stock increased 1.60% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $23.83. About 944,904 shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500.

