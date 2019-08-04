Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) EPS Estimated At $-0.63; Pimco California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) Has 1.17 Sentiment

Pimco California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.17, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 7 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 6 cut down and sold stakes in Pimco California Municipal Income Fund. The investment professionals in our database now own: 647,620 shares, up from 569,900 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pimco California Municipal Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report $-0.63 EPS on August, 15.They anticipate $0.53 EPS change or 530.00% from last quarter’s $-0.1 EPS. After having $2.77 EPS previously, Dillard's, Inc.’s analysts see -122.74% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.00% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $70.42. About 401,901 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 18/05/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Fitch: Dillard’s ‘BBB-‘ Ratings Reflect Below-Industry-Avg Sales Productivity; 05/04/2018 DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – SIGNED 10- YEAR SUPERMARKET LEASE CONTRACTS FOR 4.97 BLN PESOS; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. Spiking short interest sent $RH from $96 down to $76 in March. The most recent short interest stands at 43% of float (but like Dillard’s the short vs. float will immediately spike sharply higher overnight as soon as RH announces next leg of share repurchase); 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dillard’s, Inc. IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Dillard’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Up This Quarter; 25/05/2018 – Footwear News: Joe Brennan, VP Shoes at Dillard’s, Retires After 33 Years; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. My three #MathTrades of 2017 were $DDS, $HTZ and $RH. All three involve Cap Structure Engineering which will send them much higher. After my reports, *ALL THREE* hit multi year highs (DESPITE DRACONIAN FUNDAMENTAL SHORT THESES ON ALL !!); 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $368.17 million. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

The stock increased 0.93% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 72,803 shares traded or 178.67% up from the average. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mechanics Bank Trust Department holds 0.21% of its portfolio in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund for 50,750 shares. D.A. Davidson & Co. owns 177,271 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Investment Partners Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 12,108 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 48,600 shares.

Dillard's, Inc. operates as fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.81 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail Operations and Construction. It has a 11.27 P/E ratio. The company??s stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Dillard's, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 15.23 million shares or 7.17% less from 16.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 12,546 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) or 801 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) or 29,313 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has invested 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Us Bankshares De holds 8,406 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 16,228 were reported by Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc. Maverick Cap Limited holds 178,980 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Ellington Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company reported 0.35% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested in 31,463 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability has 43,969 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 2,823 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fin reported 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Huntington Bancorporation owns 101 shares. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).