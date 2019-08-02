Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) EPS Estimated At $-0.63; Nike Has 1.1 Sentiment

Nike Inc (NKE) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 518 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 470 sold and trimmed positions in Nike Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 991.91 million shares, down from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nike Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 48 to 40 for a decrease of 8. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 430 Increased: 402 New Position: 116.

Analysts expect Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report $-0.63 EPS on August, 15.They anticipate $0.53 EPS change or 530.00% from last quarter’s $-0.1 EPS. After having $2.77 EPS previously, Dillard's, Inc.’s analysts see -122.74% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.66% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $70.87. About 156,130 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dillard’s, Inc. IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – 100 CITYMALLS ONCE COMPLETED ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE AT LEAST 20 BLN PESOS DURING FIRST 10 YEARS OF OPERATIONS; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S – TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BLN & $1.386 BLN FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Dillard’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Up This Quarter; 12/04/2018 – Fitch: Dillard’s ‘BBB-‘ Ratings Reflect Below-Industry-Avg Sales Productivity; 18/05/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q EPS $2.89; 16/04/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – SIGNED 10- YEAR SUPERMARKET LEASE CONTRACTS FOR 4.97 BLN PESOS

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $45,488 activity. CONNOR ROBERT C also bought $45,488 worth of Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) on Saturday, May 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold Dillard's, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 15.23 million shares or 7.17% less from 16.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.01% or 24,053 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) or 24,277 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 2,685 shares. Regions Corp has 0% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 35 shares. Advisors Asset, a Colorado-based fund reported 2,113 shares. 31,167 were reported by Horrell Capital Mngmt. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Ny stated it has 0.45% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of, Australia-based fund reported 23,377 shares. Mason Street Lc accumulated 9,826 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 4,786 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Captrust Advsr invested in 0% or 855 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt owns 0.05% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 43,969 shares. 1,200 are held by Numerixs Inv Techs Incorporated.

Among 2 analysts covering Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dillard’s had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Deutsche Bank. J.P. Morgan downgraded Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) rating on Monday, March 4. J.P. Morgan has “Sell” rating and $57 target.

Dillard's, Inc. operates as fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.82 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail Operations and Construction. It has a 11.35 P/E ratio. The company??s stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (Hk) Ltd holds 7.81% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. for 33,120 shares. Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd owns 175,757 shares or 7.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc has 6.89% invested in the company for 124,334 shares. The California-based Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Ca has invested 5.96% in the stock. Ycg Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 385,712 shares.