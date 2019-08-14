Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) Analysts See $-0.63 EPS; Weyco Group (WEYS) Shorts Raised By 10.22%

Weyco Group Inc (NASDAQ:WEYS) had an increase of 10.22% in short interest. WEYS’s SI was 112,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.22% from 101,800 shares previously. With 9,400 avg volume, 12 days are for Weyco Group Inc (NASDAQ:WEYS)’s short sellers to cover WEYS’s short positions. The SI to Weyco Group Inc’s float is 2.11%. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $24.4. About 12,591 shares traded. Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) has declined 20.78% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WEYS News: 06/03/2018 Weyco Group 4Q EPS 79c; 06/03/2018 – Weyco Group 4Q Adj EPS 65c; 04/05/2018 – Weyco Group 1Q EPS 29c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyco Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEYS)

Analysts expect Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report $-0.63 EPS on August, 15.They anticipate $0.53 EPS change or 530.00% from last quarter’s $-0.1 EPS. After having $2.77 EPS previously, Dillard's, Inc.’s analysts see -122.74% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 593,668 shares traded or 19.93% up from the average. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S – TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BLN & $1.386 BLN FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017; 12/04/2018 – Fitch: Dillard’s ‘BBB-‘ Ratings Reflect Below-Industry-Avg Sales Productivity; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q Net $80.5M; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017; 05/04/2018 DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – SIGNED 10- YEAR SUPERMARKET LEASE CONTRACTS FOR 4.97 BLN PESOS; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q EPS $2.89; 05/04/2018 – DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – 100 CITYMALLS ONCE COMPLETED ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE AT LEAST 20 BLN PESOS DURING FIRST 10 YEARS OF OPERATIONS; 25/05/2018 – Footwear News: Joe Brennan, VP Shoes at Dillard’s, Retires After 33 Years; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. My three #MathTrades of 2017 were $DDS, $HTZ and $RH. All three involve Cap Structure Engineering which will send them much higher. After my reports, *ALL THREE* hit multi year highs (DESPITE DRACONIAN FUNDAMENTAL SHORT THESES ON ALL !!); 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Dillard’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Up This Quarter

Weyco Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and distribution of footwear. The company has market cap of $243.96 million. It operates in two divisions, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It has a 11.71 P/E ratio. The firm creates and markets footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

Dillard's, Inc. operates as fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail Operations and Construction. It has a 9.59 P/E ratio. The company??s stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.