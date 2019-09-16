Dillard’s (DDS) to pay $0.15 on Nov 4, 2019; Barratt Developments PLC (LON:BDEV) Had 1 Bulls

Dillard’s Inc (NYSE:DDS) is expected to pay $0.15 on Nov 4, 2019. (NYSE:DDS) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Dillard’s Inc’s current price of $67.30 translates into 0.22% yield. Dillard’s Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $67.3. About 800,895 shares traded or 42.48% up from the average. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 18/05/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dillard’s, Inc. IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – Footwear News: Joe Brennan, VP Shoes at Dillard’s, Retires After 33 Years; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dillard’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDS); 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. My three #MathTrades of 2017 were $DDS, $HTZ and $RH. All three involve Cap Structure Engineering which will send them much higher. After my reports, *ALL THREE* hit multi year highs (DESPITE DRACONIAN FUNDAMENTAL SHORT THESES ON ALL !!); 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S – TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BLN & $1.386 BLN FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017; 12/04/2018 – Fitch: Dillard’s ‘BBB-‘ Ratings Reflect Below-Industry-Avg Sales Productivity; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q EPS $2.89; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. Spiking short interest sent $RH from $96 down to $76 in March. The most recent short interest stands at 43% of float (but like Dillard’s the short vs. float will immediately spike sharply higher overnight as soon as RH announces next leg of share repurchase)

Among 2 analysts covering Barratt Developments PLC (LON:BDEV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Barratt Developments PLC has GBX 770 highest and GBX 585 lowest target. GBX 677.50’s average target is 4.39% above currents GBX 649 stock price. Barratt Developments PLC had 33 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, September 6 by Liberum Capital. The stock of Barratt Developments PLC (LON:BDEV) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, March 26. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. See Barratt Developments PLC (LON:BDEV) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 540.00 New Target: GBX 585.00 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 648.00 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 651.00 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 520.00 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 540.00 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 630.00 Downgrade

04/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: GBX 648.00 Initiates Starts

02/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

Dillard's, Inc. operates as fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail Operations and Construction. It has a 13.63 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.59, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold Dillard's, Inc. shares while 64 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 16.25 million shares or 6.66% more from 15.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Minnesota-based Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 1,564 shares. 2,617 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Gradient Invs Lc reported 0% stake. Prudential owns 167,364 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 45,697 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 11,706 shares. Moreover, Grace And White has 0.56% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 39,350 shares. Oz Management Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Ftb reported 178 shares stake. Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,697 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 30,941 were accumulated by Horrell Capital Mgmt. 113,338 are owned by Bank & Trust Of America De. State Street Corporation stated it has 544,535 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $45,488 activity. The insider CONNOR ROBERT C bought 800 shares worth $45,488.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. The company has market cap of 6.61 billion GBP. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, such as apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. It has a 8.98 P/E ratio. The firm provides homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

