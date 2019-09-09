Dillards (DDS) Shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Trimmed Holding by $1.49 Million as Market Value Rose; Key Tronic (KTCC) Holder Tieton Capital Management Increased Its Position by $1.23 Million

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Key Tronic Corp (KTCC) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 205,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.81% . The institutional investor held 816,833 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, up from 611,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Key Tronic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 52,611 shares traded or 194.31% up from the average. Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC) has declined 39.88% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical KTCC News: 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic 3Q EPS 6c; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic Corporation Awarded Contract With SkyBell Technologies; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic Sees 4Q Rev $112M-$117M; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic Sees 4Q EPS 11c-EPS 16c; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic: Assume Effective 4Q Tax Rate of 20%; 01/05/2018 – Key Tronic Corp Awarded Contract With SkyBell Technologies; 16/04/2018 Key Tronic Announces Third Quarter Reporting Date; 22/04/2018 – DJ Key Tronic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KTCC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Dillards Inc (DDS) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 20,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% . The institutional investor held 228,059 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.43 million, down from 248,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Dillards Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $62.21. About 362,359 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 05/04/2018 DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – SIGNED 10- YEAR SUPERMARKET LEASE CONTRACTS FOR 4.97 BLN PESOS; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. Spiking short interest sent $RH from $96 down to $76 in March. The most recent short interest stands at 43% of float (but like Dillard’s the short vs. float will immediately spike sharply higher overnight as soon as RH announces next leg of share repurchase); 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q Net $80.5M; 05/04/2018 – DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – 100 CITYMALLS ONCE COMPLETED ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE AT LEAST 20 BLN PESOS DURING FIRST 10 YEARS OF OPERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Fitch: Dillard’s ‘BBB-‘ Ratings Reflect Below-Industry-Avg Sales Productivity; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dillard’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDS); 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dillard’s, Inc. IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – Footwear News: Joe Brennan, VP Shoes at Dillard’s, Retires After 33 Years; 18/05/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold DDS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 15.23 million shares or 7.17% less from 16.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,412 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Hsbc Public Limited Company has 17,071 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 228,059 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Bridgeway Incorporated owns 111,500 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp reported 11,814 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 12,546 shares in its portfolio. Horrell Cap Management accumulated 1.15% or 31,167 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 185,784 shares. Advsrs Preferred Limited Company owns 0% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 184 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 3,392 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited invested in 0.01% or 3,269 shares. Sei Investments has 0% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Charles Schwab Inc owns 125,506 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 4,273 shares.

Analysts await Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $-0.21 EPS, down 177.78% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.27 per share. After $-1.74 actual EPS reported by Dillard's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.93% EPS growth.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 197,413 shares to 664,100 shares, valued at $31.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 697,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $45,488 activity.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.