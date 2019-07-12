Dillards (DDS) Market Value Declined While Landscape Capital Management Raised Holding by $1.04 Million; As Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Stock Rose, Westpac Banking Has Increased Its Stake by $152.16 Million

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 6,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 650,419 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26 billion, up from 643,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.01. About 64,465 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 66.87% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dillards Inc (DDS) by 236.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 14,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 20,462 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 6,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dillards Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $65.18. About 59,887 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 12.26% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dillard’s, Inc. IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q EPS $2.89; 12/04/2018 – Fitch: Dillard’s ‘BBB-‘ Ratings Reflect Below-Industry-Avg Sales Productivity; 05/04/2018 DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – SIGNED 10- YEAR SUPERMARKET LEASE CONTRACTS FOR 4.97 BLN PESOS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold DDS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 15.23 million shares or 7.17% less from 16.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 87,600 shares. Fil Limited reported 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 41,810 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 17,071 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.03% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 35,706 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Inc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 26,700 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated reported 178 shares stake. 29,678 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 766,550 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Mellon owns 641,277 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc has invested 0.02% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Magnetar Fincl reported 3,232 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Gradient Invs Lc has 380 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $45,488 activity.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 140,175 shares to 105,638 shares, valued at $8.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercraft Boat Hldgs Inc by 45,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,968 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen New York Amt Qlt Muni (NRK).

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 43,067 shares to 42,464 shares, valued at $8.15B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 27,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,945 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

