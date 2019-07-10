Dillards (DDS) Holder Goldman Sachs Group Has Decreased Its Holding; Cambridge Financial Group Continues to Hold Holding in Mastercard (MA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Dillards Inc (DDS) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 61,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 276,609 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92M, down from 338,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Dillards Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $60.99. About 182,687 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 12.26% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S – TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BLN & $1.386 BLN FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. My three #MathTrades of 2017 were $DDS, $HTZ and $RH. All three involve Cap Structure Engineering which will send them much higher. After my reports, *ALL THREE* hit multi year highs (DESPITE DRACONIAN FUNDAMENTAL SHORT THESES ON ALL !!); 05/04/2018 DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – SIGNED 10- YEAR SUPERMARKET LEASE CONTRACTS FOR 4.97 BLN PESOS; 12/04/2018 – Fitch: Dillard’s ‘BBB-‘ Ratings Reflect Below-Industry-Avg Sales Productivity; 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 25/05/2018 – Footwear News: Joe Brennan, VP Shoes at Dillard’s, Retires After 33 Years; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Dillard’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Up This Quarter; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. Spiking short interest sent $RH from $96 down to $76 in March. The most recent short interest stands at 43% of float (but like Dillard’s the short vs. float will immediately spike sharply higher overnight as soon as RH announces next leg of share repurchase); 19/04/2018 – DJ Dillard’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDS); 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 2,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,419 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 billion, up from 27,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $274.74. About 1.48 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oppenheimer Etf Tr by 54,852 shares to 69,580 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 5.23M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Analysts await Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $-0.60 EPS, down 500.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by Dillard's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -121.66% negative EPS growth.

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $45,488 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold DDS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 15.23 million shares or 7.17% less from 16.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,273 were reported by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 13,268 shares. Moreover, Coatue Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 4,996 shares. Blackrock owns 1.87 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 16,228 were reported by Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Corp. Csat Advisory Lp reported 3,392 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 9,826 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) or 185,784 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn owns 24,277 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 111,500 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Horrell Capital Mgmt accumulated 31,167 shares. 13,917 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability. Us Bancorp De reported 8,406 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 580 shares to 17,084 shares, valued at $6.52 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal by 6,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,467 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Assoc reported 4,000 shares. Tributary Capital Limited reported 3,350 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advsr Lc accumulated 30,031 shares. Monetta Fincl Service Inc owns 39,000 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Com holds 6,985 shares. Ithaka Group Limited Liability reported 178,058 shares. The Florida-based Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 505,187 shares. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.16% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset invested in 0.92% or 236,186 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 110,370 shares. 80,900 were reported by Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Fiera Cap Corporation stated it has 3.85% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Evergreen Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 4,545 are owned by Tru Invest.