Diligent Investors Upped Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $353,187; Smith Moore & Company Has Upped Visa (V) Stake by $409,812

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 927 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,259 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 2,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $347.19. About 2.17 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts as margins, sales grow; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Co; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 21/05/2018 – Zunum is backed by venture arms of Boeing and JetBlue; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. IS ALSO REVOKING GENERAL LICENSE 1 AUTHORIZATIONS RELATING TO AIRCRAFT-RELATED EXPORTS TO IRAN; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $97.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – BOEING: BOEING, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZE ORDER FIVE 737 MAX; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 4 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 23/03/2018 – The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) unanimously voted in January to reject Boeing’s complaint and discarded a Commerce Department recommendation to slap a near 300 percent duty on sales of the 110-to-130-seat Bombardier CSeries jets for five years

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 34.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 2,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,167 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 7,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $181.19. About 1.91 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78 million and $175.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Granite Investment Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,684 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 3,937 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fairview Capital Inv Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,250 shares. Exchange Mgmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,314 shares. Savings Bank Of Stockton has 0.5% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,548 shares. Farmers holds 0.11% or 1,019 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Ltd Co invested in 23,786 shares. Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware holds 0.32% or 5,130 shares. Punch Inv Mngmt stated it has 24,549 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd reported 5,541 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va accumulated 2,045 shares. Professional Advisory stated it has 3,590 shares. Renaissance Gru Ltd Com invested in 3.41% or 21,952 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03 million was made by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 200 shares. Moreover, West Coast Fin Ltd Liability Company has 0.27% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Company Dc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Paragon Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Raymond James Service Advisors holds 943,259 shares. National Registered Inv Advisor holds 10,745 shares. 8,408 are held by Optimum Investment. Glob Endowment Management Lp owns 68,330 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Century Companies Inc invested in 1.93% or 12.19M shares. Farmers Comml Bank holds 2.06% or 24,183 shares in its portfolio. Archon Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 3.34% or 101,560 shares. Metropolitan Life Com New York owns 74,921 shares. Artemis Management Llp stated it has 1.87% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Atria Investments Lc, North Carolina-based fund reported 47,203 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Ltd Llc has 3.36% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 18.62M shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 7,650 shares to 16,940 shares, valued at $707,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 4,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,752 shares, and cut its stake in Western Asst Mngd Mun Fd Inc (MMU).