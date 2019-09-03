Diligent Investors Upped Its Adobe (ADBE) Position; Ionic Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION)

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 45.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 2,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 6,971 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 4,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.39. About 720,677 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 52319.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 64,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.92. About 905,693 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested 1.62% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.26% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 907 shares. Maplelane Capital Ltd has 2.16% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Artisan Ptnrs Lp invested in 195,845 shares. Huntington Retail Bank accumulated 19,732 shares. D E Shaw And Inc has 227,947 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Northstar Asset Limited Co invested in 1.28% or 11,800 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The holds 118,791 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 2.88% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2.71 million shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 70,150 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP owns 2.57% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 47,175 shares. Montecito Savings Bank And Trust reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Harbour Mgmt reported 1,166 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% or 3,141 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hot Enterprise Cloud Stocks For Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe (ADBE): Buy or Die? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe (ADBE) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78M and $175.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,092 shares. Asset Management One Communications Limited invested in 0.03% or 104,388 shares. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 45,065 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 69,955 shares. Alpha Windward Lc owns 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 300 shares. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp reported 374,229 shares. Highlander Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 10,148 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 2,098 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Co reported 16,735 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Clark Capital Grp reported 0.64% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). U S Glob Invsts owns 10,455 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De invested in 0.01% or 1.42 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Forest Hill Capital Ltd stated it has 3.05% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s (NASDAQ:ZION) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zions (ZION) Down 6.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SunTrust (STI) Rewards Shareholders With 12% Dividend Hike – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Reasons to Add Zions (ZION) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.