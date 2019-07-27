Diligent Investors Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Sentiment Is 1.05

Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 248 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 236 sold and trimmed positions in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 100.64 million shares, down from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ameriprise Financial Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 196 Increased: 176 New Position: 72.

Diligent Investors Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 5.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diligent Investors Llc acquired 3,549 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Diligent Investors Llc holds 65,907 shares with $7.77M value, up from 62,358 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. Nadella Satya sold $28.35M worth of stock or 267,466 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 30 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Nomura. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, July 12. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14300 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 115,805 are owned by Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware. The Texas-based King Luther has invested 2.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cypress Cap Ltd Liability (Wy) accumulated 643 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc De stated it has 51,292 shares or 3.63% of all its holdings. The California-based Signature Estate And Inv Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Illinois-based Brookstone Capital Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ironwood Investment Limited Liability holds 4,127 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Co owns 43.07 million shares. Tru Of Virginia Va reported 3.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Towercrest Capital Mngmt has invested 0.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lpl Fincl Lc owns 1.97 million shares. Haverford Svcs invested in 82,033 shares or 3.47% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Ltd stated it has 840,093 shares or 3.91% of all its holdings. Horan Ltd Llc invested in 42,371 shares. Violich Cap reported 6.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Quint Tatro Calls Beyond Meat’s Valuation ‘Beyond Ridiculous’ – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp holds 4.28% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for 2.49 million shares. Boyar Asset Management Inc. owns 30,641 shares or 2.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Atwood & Palmer Inc has 2.67% invested in the company for 147,291 shares. The Minnesota-based Northrock Partners Llc has invested 2.46% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 3.03 million shares.

The stock increased 2.01% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $149.93. About 1.02M shares traded or 17.33% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) has risen 2.37% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%