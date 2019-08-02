Diligent Investors Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake By $526,140; 1 Analysts Bullish Methanex (MEOH)

Among 4 analysts covering Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Methanex Corp had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Monday, June 24. BMO Capital Markets maintained Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by IBC. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. See Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) latest ratings:

11/07/2019 Broker: IBC Old Rating: Outperformer New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $53.0000 Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $53 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Sell Old Target: $43.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

Diligent Investors Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 15.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diligent Investors Llc acquired 4,740 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Diligent Investors Llc holds 36,199 shares with $4.02M value, up from 31,459 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $253.38B valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $140.79. About 3.39 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Citigroup. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, May 16. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, March 25. Imperial Capital has “Buy” rating and $129 target. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 6 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, February 7 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connors Investor Svcs Inc stated it has 132,937 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Bankshares reported 203,524 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Northstar Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 2,000 shares. Jacobs Communications Ca, California-based fund reported 90,765 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.83% or 378,152 shares. Df Dent Inc holds 0.01% or 5,212 shares in its portfolio. Barton Inv Mgmt reported 6,179 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt invested in 110,192 shares or 2.27% of the stock. Norinchukin Bancshares The invested 1.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Anchor Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). L S Advisors Inc has invested 0.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 3,282 are held by First Heartland Consultants. Ipg Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 11,026 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership owns 2,077 shares. Kansas-based Mariner Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. WOODFORD BRENT also sold $227,200 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, February 6.

