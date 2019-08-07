Diligent Investors Position In Microsoft (MSFT) Was Has Boosted; Orinda Asset Management Trimmed Its Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 3,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 65,907 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77M, up from 62,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $135.33. About 24.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) by 27.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 47,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 172,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.17M market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.98. About 50,443 shares traded. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) has risen 30.71% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 16/05/2018 – Bluerock Residential Access Event Set By Northland for May. 22; 19/03/2018 – BLUEROCK DIAMONDSPLC BRD PLACING, SUBSCRIPTION RAISES APPROX; 15/03/2018 – Bluerock Value Exchange Sells North Carolina DST (1031-Exchange) Investment Property; 09/03/2018 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces First Quarter Dividend on 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stoc; 27/03/2018 – Bluerock Value Exchange Reports Sellout on Atlanta Class A Multifamily 1031 Exchange Offering; 17/04/2018 – BlueRock Therapeutics Establishes R&D Site in New York City and Formalizes Collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 08/05/2018 – BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUE AND NOI INCREASED 5.4% AND 3.5% RESPECTIVELY, AS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 17/05/2018 – BRG FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO $2.5B SECURITIES; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Loss $9.43M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bluerock Residential Growth REIT I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRG)

More notable recent Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) First Quarter 2019 Earnings, Conference Call Set for May 7 – PRNewswire” on April 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces 2017 Year End Tax Reporting Information – PR Newswire” published on February 01, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces First Quarter Dividends on Common Stock, 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and 7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces 2018 Dividend Rate, Declares First Quarter 2018 Common Stock Dividend – PR Newswire” published on December 20, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces Third Quarter 2019 Series B Preferred Stock Dividends – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd Dur Pfd I (LDP) by 21,059 shares to 45,243 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cohen & Steers Quality Rlty (RQI) by 39,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78 million and $175.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 10, 2019 : INSG, NIO, ESI, BBBY, T, MSFT, EQH, BAC, QQQ, AMD, CMCSA, GE – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Wall Street Is Expecting a Strong Report and Guidance From Microsoft – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Huge Second Quarter Is Just the Beginning for Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Can Big Tech Earnings Lead to Record Gains? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Earnings: The Cloud Will Deliver – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rench Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 53,477 shares or 4.13% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lbmc Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7,222 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 13,075 shares. Dean Invest Assocs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 43,644 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 257,388 shares. Moreover, Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability has 3.5% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rmb Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 273,973 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc reported 10,499 shares. Moreover, Hengehold Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Chilton Invest Ltd Liability has 5.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Retirement Planning Gru owns 2,370 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 16,776 are held by Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Co. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Llc holds 273,136 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited holds 178,339 shares.