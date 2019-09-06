Diligent Investors Lifted Stake in Adobe (ADBE) as Stock Price Rose; Euclidean Technologies Management Holds Stake in Nordstrom (JWN)

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 45.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 2,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 6,971 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 4,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 1.84M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 148.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 12,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 21,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49B market cap company. It closed at $31.07 lastly. It is down 36.92% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Racked by Macy’s Good Numbers — Heard on the Street; 07/03/2018 – BUYOUT GROUP STUGGLES TO FINANCE HIGHER NORDSTROM BID: CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Nordstrom Looks to Win Over Manhattanites With Focus on Service; 05/03/2018 – A group of Nordstrom family members have been working on an offer since last year; 20/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Terminates Discussions with Nordstrom Family Group Regarding Potential Going Private; 21/03/2018 – Watch: Nordstrom’s Erik Nordstrom and OneMarket’s Don Kingsborough explain that a Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Ends Buyout Talks with Founding Family; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: China denies it offered a package to slash U.S. deficit by $200 billion; 05/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD: RECEIPT, REJECTION OF AN; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N FY SHR VIEW $3.43, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel invested in 10,900 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 1,568 were accumulated by Dupont Cap Mgmt. Tru Department Mb Natl Bank N A has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Btim reported 0.02% stake. Whitnell Communications invested in 0.04% or 2,177 shares. 37,426 are held by Fmr Ltd Liability Corp. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 1.30 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 48,150 are held by Pnc Fincl Serv Grp. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Co invested in 78,198 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Mengis Capital Management invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Prudential Finance holds 0.01% or 104,031 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Gp Llp has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Nordea Invest holds 0% or 7,105 shares in its portfolio. Tower Ltd (Trc) owns 5,179 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78M and $107.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 6,000 shares to 16,735 shares, valued at $942,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 19,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,476 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78 million and $175.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Hampshire-based Hemenway Co Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Strs Ohio invested in 0.73% or 606,898 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Communications Limited Liability holds 5,066 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division owns 7,840 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Llc has 0.22% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.46% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Citigroup invested in 0.14% or 549,812 shares. Forbes J M & Company Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 2.91% or 50,941 shares. Financial Bank Of The West holds 0.34% or 10,788 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 79 shares. Clean Yield Group Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Duff Phelps Management has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tiger Global Management Lc invested in 714,000 shares. The Tennessee-based Proffitt And Goodson has invested 0.21% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0.14% or 371,718 shares.