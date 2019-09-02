Diligent Investors Lifted Chevron New (CVX) Position by $593,967 as Shares Rose; Consonance Capital Management LP Raised United Therapeutics Del (UTHR) Stake by $14.60 Million

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 52.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 4,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 13,964 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 9,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.88M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (UTHR) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 124,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% . The hedge fund held 1.23M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.82 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $82.56. About 303,632 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ United Therapeutics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTHR); 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Pay Additional $2.63/Share Upon Achievement of Milestone; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED FOR $4.46/SHR IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 3.76, EST. $3.56; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS: ADDED $2.63/SHR IF TREVYENT MILESTONE MET; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Net $244.5M; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics: Milestone Related to Commercialization of Trevyent; 26/03/2018 – Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Bd; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Rev $389.2M; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED

More notable recent United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Before You Buy United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is United Therapeutics Corporation’s (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “United Therapeutics (UTHR) Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Mayo Clinic unveils state of the art lung facility, incubator – Jacksonville Business Journal” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78M and $175.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

