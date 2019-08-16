Diligent Investors Increases Stake in Adobe (ADBE); Mercury Genl New (MCY) Stake Has Boosted by Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 45.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 2,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 6,971 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 4,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $282.71. About 2.34 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 76,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.43% . The institutional investor held 489,454 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.51M, up from 413,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Mercury Genl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.91. About 183,700 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $25,430 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold MCY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 23.76 million shares or 10.33% less from 26.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 32,022 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 560 shares. Whittier stated it has 6,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Blair William Il holds 13,590 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 324,710 shares. Westwood Hldgs Group reported 974,440 shares stake. Vident Advisory Lc owns 49,540 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian State Bank invested in 0% or 737 shares. Voya Invest Management Lc holds 5,384 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Sei Investments Company owns 145 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 37,926 are held by Morgan Stanley. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 9,395 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 11,300 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 70,830 shares to 210,389 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 53,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,200 shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

More notable recent Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mercury General: Still No Growth, Still Nice Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Cooper Tire & Rubber, Mercury General, and ON Semiconductor Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insurance Dividend Champion – Q1 2019: Mercury General – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Stock Should Keep Moving Higher – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Internet Stocks Getting Hammered – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stephens Turns Bullish On Adobe: 3 Reasons Why – Benzinga” with publication date: June 20, 2019.